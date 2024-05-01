King CHARLES III to resume public duties while battling cancer







Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - King Charles III will resume some public duties this week following a three-month break to focus on his treatment and recuperation after he was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer, Buckingham Palace said.

The 75-year-old monarch, who is still battling cancer, will mark the milestone by visiting a cancer treatment center on Tuesday, April 30, the first of several public appearances he will make in the coming weeks, the palace said.

One of his first major engagements will be to host a state visit by the emperor and empress of Japan in June.

The palace said the king’s doctors are “very encouraged” by his progress, though it is too early to say how long his treatment will last. It didn’t provide details about what type of treatment he is receiving.

Charles will continue to perform all of his state duties, including reviewing government documents and meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as he has done since his diagnosis was disclosed on Feb. 5, the palace said.

“As the first anniversary of the coronation approaches, their majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year,’’ the palace said in a statement.

The palace was forced to make the statement after several sources claimed the king was “very unwell” and his funeral plans were being “updated”