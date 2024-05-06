Stop blackmailing RAILA over AU Chairmanship job – WAMALWA now tells RUTO and his Kenya Kwanza sycophants





Monday, May 6, 2024 - Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa has told Kenya Kwanza politicians to stop blackmailing Azimio Leader Raila Odinga over his criticism of the government.

This is after Kenya Kwanza threatened to withdraw support for Raila if he won’t stop criticizing President William Ruto and his inept government.

Last week, Raila went ballistic on Ruto and his government, accusing them of being inhumane by demolishing people’s houses in Mukuru Kwa Reuben.

He also criticized how the government was handling the floods even after being forewarned.

Raila’s criticism did not sit well with Kenya Kwanza adherents who threatened to stop supporting Baba for his African Union Chairmanship bid.

However, to Wamalwa, the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya alliance will remain the voice of Kenyans.

"Our message to Kenya Kwanza is; stop blackmailing Raila Odinga over the AUC chairmanship for calling you out on corruption and incompetence and declare the current flood crisis a national disaster!

"Azimio will not be gagged and will remain the voice of the voiceless, silent, suffering majority of Kenyans," Wamalwa said in a statement on X.

Raila officially announced his bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson job on February 15, 2024.

