State House responds to alleged fallout between RUTO and GACHAGUA amid disturbing rumours – Look!





Monday, May 20, 2024 - State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed has denied the existence of a feud between President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking during a press briefing, the spokesperson maintained that the two leaders were working in harmony and redirected any further questioning to Gachagua's communications teams.

Mohamed was responding to a journalist who queried the House on the Hill over reports that the Head of State and his deputy were not on the same page.

The journalist had raised concerns over the country's leadership after Ruto jets out for a State Visit in the United States beginning next week.

"Now that you asked about the President and the deputy president, to my knowledge, there is no issue. The Deputy President's Office is an office with all the capabilities and competencies," stated Mohamed.

"If you want to ask any question or find out anything about the Deputy President, they have all the capabilities and you can find out anything about the Deputy President, they have all the capabilities and you can find whatever information you need there."

Over the weekend, the media was awash with unverified reports that the two leaders had fallen out forcing DP to cut down on his public appearances.

The doubts first surfaced after the second in command skipped a State event during Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's State Visit to Kenya.

The reports further indicated that the DP had skipped a total of 11 state events without an explanation.

Political observers were also concerned with a lack of activity on Gachagua's social media platforms with the last post having gone out on May 12.

The Kenyan DAILY POST