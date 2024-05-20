RUTO breaks silence on why he has allegedly been hard on UHURU by denying him money to run his office





Monday, May 20, 2024 – President William Ruto has broken his silence on the alleged bad blood between him and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is after it emerged that Ruto has been declining Uhuru’s requests for funds to run his office.

Addressing the press, Ruto, through State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, however, refuted claims that the Kenya Kwanza administration had consistently failed to allocate Uhuru’s Office its budget despite Parliament approving the same on several occasions.

Hussein cleared the air on the matter, stating that the government had already provided an office, used by Kenya's second President Mwai Kibaki which Uhuru could use whenever he wished.

According to Hussein, the office was lying unoccupied and Uhuru was free to put in a request to use it at his earliest convenience.

“The thing is there's an office complex in Nyari that has been used by a previous president, the late President Mwai Kibaki, and he occupied that office for nine years.”

“It is very well known that the office is there, it is vacant and President Uhuru Kenyatta can use that office as and when he deems fit to use it,” stated Hussein.

Unverified media reports had indicated that the Kenya Kwanza administration had blocked funding for the Office of the Fourth President for the previous twenty months despite MPs giving the nod.

The media reports further detailed that the Ksh1 billion that was expected to be disbursed had been denied forcing Uhuru Kenyatta to pay for his expenses from his own pocket, including for various engagements such as local and foreign travel.

However, in response, the Spokesperson stated that there were channels and frameworks in place for the Former President to access the funds.

