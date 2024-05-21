South Sudan General threatens to leave the RUTO-led peace talks after 2 assassination attempts on his life in Nairobi

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - South Sudan rebel leader General Stephen Buay Rolnyang has threatened to withdraw from high-level mediation for South Sudan being held in Nairobi alleging there was an assassination attempt on him.
Rolnyang who leads
the South Sudan People's Movement/Army (SSPM/A) claimed that the two
attempts on his life were made in a space of one week.
According to disturbing reports,
General Rolnyang wrote to General Lazaros Sumbeiywo detailing the
assassination attempts.
President William Ruto, who
chairs the high-level mediation team, had appointed Sumbeiywo as the chief
mediator to bring peace between the South Sudanese government and hold-out
groups.
Following the alleged
assassination attempt, Rolnyang stated that he would return his team back
to South Sudan.
He claims that close associates
of the Juba government had sent assassins to Nairobi to hunt and eliminate
him.
“The Juba security agents
employed Kenyan agents wearing dark glass eyes and came to the hotel where they
kept hiding near the hotel toilets in the evening carrying some pictures in
their hands definitely which might be my picture,” he stated remarking that
this happened on May 16.
“I noticed them and I returned
to my room and immediately alerted the security.”
The rebel leader claims that he
reported the incident but his grievances were dismissed.
According to the General, one of
the assassins sent from Juba visited him and confessed since they were
related.
Rolnyang revealed that the only
reason that he was not assassinated was because he had married from the family
of the security agent who was sent to eliminate him.
The rebel leader now fears
that President Salva Kiir’s administration is not honest with the peace
talks.
