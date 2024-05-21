Chamber of Commerce delivers disturbing news as a result of Kenya Kwanza’s bad policies – Look! This should worry RUTO even more

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - President William Ruto’s plan to grow the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate to 7.2 per cent by 2027 may be in jeopardy as experts warn of manufacturers fleeing the country over regulation mishaps and harsh taxation policies.
Speaking during an interview, the Kenya National Chamber of
Commerce and Industry's (KNCCI) Head of Policy Research & Advocacy, Kiplimo
Kigen revealed that the organization's members had cautioned of negative
effects on the larger economy if the government doesn't vet the policies it
continues to introduce thoroughly.
Particularly referencing the Finance Bill,2024, Kiplimo
lamented that the government has been introducing new taxes that affect the
cost of raw materials and production in general.
Consequently, the increased costs in manufacturing are
expected to trickle down to the consumers through increased costs of goods.
Further, the Chamber of Commerce has warned that investors
are now increasingly considering neighbouring East African countries as better
destinations to set up shop, denying Kenya much-needed opportunities.
“What we're hearing from our manufacturers at the Chamber of
Commerce is that the discontentment is getting to a position where they're
considering moving their production to neighbouring countries and then just
supply back under the East African community tariff and sell their products to
Kenya,” stated Kiplimo.
This comes even as an American business advisor, the
Managing Director of Exigent Risk Advisory, Declan Galvin expressed almost
similar concerns.
Galvin stated that the country has been creating new
regulations rapidly without thoroughly scrutinizing the existing
environment and without retiring existing policies.
