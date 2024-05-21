Panic as Kitengela International School teacher disappears in unclear circumstances after leaving work - Who has seen this woman (PHOTO).





Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - A teacher based at Kitengela International School (KISC) has left her family in distress after she disappeared in unclear circumstances.

Madam Trishillah Shifu Lumumba was last seen on Monday, May 13th in the evening after work.

She has not been traced since then.

Her family tried to reach her on the phone but the phone has been switched off.

The family has reported the matter to the police and circulated her photo on social media, hoping to find her.

Cases of Kenyans going missing in unclear circumstances have been on the rise.

While some of the missing end up reuniting with their families, others disappear without a trace.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.