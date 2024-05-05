Social media users react to trending video of US pastor snapping his finger at woman and ordering her to ‘hush’ while worshipping God during service







Sunday, May 5, 2024 - Social media users are currently reacting to the trending video of a U.S. pastor snapping his finger at a woman and ordering her to ‘hush’ while in the spirit' during service on Sunday, May 5.

Pastor Keion Henderson of LightHouse church in Texas, felt uneasy with how the lady was screaming during worship. He approached her and asked her to hush while snapping his finger at her.

“Silence in the name of Jesus'’ he said





While some argued that he was right to have silenced her, others argued that it was rude for the pastor to have cautioned her publicly.

Watch the video below