I will still marry a man if his parents don't like me - LADY says

Sunday, May 5, 2024 - A lady called Itee Akrasi has said that if she finds a good man she will marry him even if his parents don't like her.
My sisters please don't
advice me, If I manage find man wey good well well and your mama and papa nor
like me, I will still marry him and nobody can do shii," she wrote in a
Facebook post on Sunday after a Lagos family rejected their son's marriage to
actress and comedian, Wofai Ewa.
Don't worry about me please.
It's better to marry a man that loves and defends me than marry into a family
that loves me but the didn't even bother to train their son well to be
marriageable, of what use would their love be to me then?
I don't like half of my own
family people, what is husband's family that cannot be added to the dislike
list???
You don't like me? I don't
like you too! But I would marry your son and your BP go rise
You do anyhow inside my
house, Nga straight!
But most importantly, I go marry your pikin.
