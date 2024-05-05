I’ve failed you my baby - Father mourns his 14-year-old daughter allegedly poisoned at her school







Sunday, May 5, 2024 - A father has mourned his 14-year-old daughter, Nomfundo Palesa Tyler Khumalo, who was allegedly poisoned at her school in South Africa.

It was gathered that the incident happened on 8 April 2024 and she passed away on 25 April.

Details surrounding the circumstances of her death remain unclear.

A murder case has been opened, and investigations are underway.

The family of Nomfundo is currently struggling to deal with the loss and seeking answers as to why and by whom she was targeted.

Nomfundo's father, Gift, on Sunday, May 5, wrote a heartfelt message on X to pay tribute to her.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think you would end up on this page I’ve failed you my baby , should’ve protected you better we even spoke about you being home schooled after you recover unfortunately.. I’m so sorry If Possible I’d easily give up my life for yours,” he wrote on Sunday, May 5.

In an earlier post, he wrote: “I wish the after life is kinder to souls as precious as yours , there is no boundry for my love to you my baby Not even Death itself Don’t forget to visit us in our dreams more exp your Mother It’s never goodbye when there an after life promised I’ll see you soon my child.”