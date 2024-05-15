





Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico is fighting for his life after being shot in the stomach and arm by a '71-year-old assassin' who was bundled to the ground by cops as he attempted to flee.

Fico, 59, was shot in Handlova, north-east of Bratislava, following a Slovak government meeting while he greeted adoring crowds.

The gunfire took place in front of the House of Culture, before a man, who according to the Pluska news site is 71 years old and named Juraj C, was quickly pounced upon and detained by security officials.

Watch the videos below

PM of Slovakia Robert Fico was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Previously he criticized raising money for Ukraine, spoke out against Ukraine’s admission to NATO & said that the SMO began as a result of the rampant Ukrainian neo-Nazis & Putin had no other choice. pic.twitter.com/b3B4NThZgE — Roberto (@UniqueMongolia) May 15, 2024