Slovakian Prime Minister in life threatening condition after being shot by a 71-year-old assassin (PHOTOs/ VIDEOs)



Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico is fighting for his life after being shot in the stomach and arm by a '71-year-old assassin' who was bundled to the ground by cops as he attempted to flee.

Fico, 59, was shot in Handlova, north-east of Bratislava, following a Slovak government meeting while he greeted adoring crowds.

The gunfire took place in front of the House of Culture, before a man, who according to the Pluska news site is 71 years old and named Juraj C, was quickly pounced upon and detained by security officials.





Watch the videos below

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments