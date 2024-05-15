African man sentenced to four years imprisonment for $1.1m wire fraud in US







Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - Victor Uzor has been sentenced to 48 months imprisonment, three years of supervised release, and more than $1 million in restitution for his role in a $1.1 million business email compromise scheme

Uzor, 36, was sentenced on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Philadelphia by United States District Court Judge Kelley Brisbon Hodge.

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero, who made the announcement in a statement said that on January 2, 2024, the defendant pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

The scheme typically involved another member of the conspiracy pretending to be a legitimate vendor and emailing a false invoice to the victim organization.

Uzor’s role in the offence was to open a series of bank accounts using the identity of real people, who had no connection to the crime.

Another conspirator arranged for the victims to send money to the accounts opened by Uzor. Uzor then quickly withdrew these funds and moved them to other accounts before the scam could be discovered.

In total, Uzor helped to steal approximately $1.1 million from the victim businesses and individuals and unsuccessfully attempted to steal another $400,000. Among the scheme’s victims was a nonprofit provider of mental health care located in Doylestown, PA.

“First, Victor Uzor victimized the people whose identities he stole to facilitate this scheme,” said U.S. Attorney Romero.

“Then he helped prey upon the primary targets of the business email compromise, including a nonprofit organization in Bucks County dedicated to providing behavioural health care for the underprivileged and underserved — a safety net for those in need of care. In stealing from this provider, he shortchanged its employees, patients, and the community. My office is committed to holding accountable anyone involved in such a clear-cut case of fraud.”

"The FBI works each and every day to dismantle fraud schemes that affect our citizens," said Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Philadelphia. "Alongside our partners, we will continue to bring to justice criminals who orchestrate these scams, and protect the hard-earned assets of our citizens."

The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert J. Livermore.