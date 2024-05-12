Nakuru Governor SUSAN KIHIKA reportedly parts ways with her flamboyant husband SAM MBURU and moves out of their matrimonial home - He recently re-united with his ex-wife BEATRICE WANJIKU.

Sunday, May 12, 2024 - Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika’s hyped marriage with flamboyant businessman Sam Mburu is reportedly on the rocks.

Word has it that Kihika had irreconcilable differences with Sam, prompting her to move out of their matrimonial home.

The wealthy businessman, who financed Kihika’s campaigns, is said to have taken away some of the vehicles he bought, following the ugly breakup.

Sam has since reunited with his ex-wife Beatrice Wanjku.

Sam met Beatrice when he was a broke casual worker at a logistics company in 2002.

He was so broke back then.

Beatrice helped him to build his business empire and they are blessed with two children.

Sam married Susan Kihika in 2020 in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony attended by prominent politicians among them President William Ruto - who was by then a Deputy President.

The event was characterized by pompous traditional songs, dance, and jubilation.

This is how Daily Nation reported the gist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.