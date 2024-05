Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Afrobeats singer Tems has shared throwback photos of herself as a 9-5 worker.

She shared the photos on her X handle while responding to a post that preached about people finding their true selves.

‘people that have quit their jobs to find themselves. what have you found'' the post read

‘It only works if you trust God wholeheartedly. #BORNINTHEWILD'' she wrote in a post with her throwback photos