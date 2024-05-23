Actor BEN AFFLECK hides ring finger from paparazzi amid speculated marital crisis with JENNIFER LOPEZ







Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Actor Ben Affleck was spotted out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 22, hiding his ring finger from paparazzi.

While picking up his son Samuel from school with a bunch of paparazzi in tow, Ben cleverly hid the appendage in his sweater.

The actor has flipped back and forth over the last few weeks, sometimes wearing his wedding ring and sometimes not.

This is coming amid a report of Ben moving out of the family's Beverly Hills home and settling in a Brentwood rental. Jennifer Lopez has also been scouting new homes.