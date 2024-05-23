LADY reveals what she experienced before and after her friend’s wedding that makes her concerned for the marriage







Thursday, May 23, 2024 - A lady has expressed fears after witnessing some unpalatable things before and after the wedding of her 23-year-old friend to her 35-year-old husband.

In a post shared on X, the lady said she was left in shock after her friend's husband's best man brought in three girls a night before the wedding and the husband slept with one of the girls.

@Remzsx stated that though her friend did not find out, the sister of the groom who witnessed the incident expressed her disappointment.

Remzsx mentioned that the night after the wedding, her friend who is seven months pregnant saw a message on her husband's phone asking his best man to come take him to a hotel room.

She said her friend confronted her husband and he shouted at her, calling her a mad woman in the presence of other people. She said her friend told her not to tell her parents what had transpired.

The X user said she is now worried and doesn't know whether to inform the parents or not.