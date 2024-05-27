Singer BRITNEY SPEARS claims all her jewellery has been stolen amid fears for her safety







Monday, May 27, 2024 - Britney Spears has claimed that she is the latest celebrity to be targeted by robbers at home.

The Gimme More singer, 42, shared a short video of an empty jewellery box on her social media account on Monday, telling fans, ‘Look, I’ll show you guys for real, all my jewellery was stolen.’

All drawers appeared to be empty, bar one, which included a religious necklace Spears explained to be ‘Mother Mary’.

She continued to tell fans: ‘I’m scared. It’s all gone, all my jewellery is gone.’

Spears captioned the post, ‘So you can see for real all my jewellery was stolen … it’s hard to buy new now because I’m scared it will go missing’.

‘So I buy it cheap and fake, but it’s hard because some of my pieces were originally made for me … and my baby cross that I wore since I was 4 is gone … it’s so thin’.

The Toxic singer sparked concern earlier this month when she was pictured barefoot and in tears outside the Chateau Marmont in the middle of the night.

The pop icon dismissed ‘fake news’ surrounding the incident but said she felt ‘completely harassed’ by paramedics after twisting her ankle.

After sharing a glimpse of her swollen ankle, the star revealed that ‘some s**t’ actually happened to her foot after she ‘fell’ while trying to ‘do a leap’ at the Chateau.

But TMZ reported a different version, saying that Spears was ‘out of control’ in the hotel and harassing other guests. Paramedics were called as hotel staff feared the singer was ‘having a mental breakdown.’

According to the outlet’s sources, Spears and her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, 37, got into an altercation in their hotel room that ‘turned physical.’

A spokesman from the Los Angeles Fire Department, Brian Humphrey, did not address the alleged incident but confirmed: ‘Emergency services received a call at 12.42am with reports of an adult female injured.

‘At 1 am an ambulance arrived on the premises. I can confirm no-one was transported. Services left the scene at 1.17am. The police department were not called.’

Spears has had a turbulent couple of months after recently finalising her divorce from her third husband Hesam ‘Sam’ Asghari. The couple were married for 14 months after they began dating in 2017.

The Hit Me Baby One More Time singer also recently settled the legal case with her father, Jamie, over her controversial conservatorship.

A source told The Sun that Spears and her legal team decided to settle in order to ‘protect her from reliving the traumas of her conservatorship.’

The judge ruled that Spears will have to pay her father’s legal fees, estimated to be $2million (£1.5million) as well as her own. She will not receive any money from the case.