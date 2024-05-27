HARRYSONG celebrates his children hours after accusing their mother of getting pregnant for another man while they were married (VIDEO)







Monday, May 27, 2024 - Despite claiming that his estranged wife, Alexer Peres, got pregnant with another man's child, Harrysong has gone online to celebrate the two children they had together.

The singer shared a video and a photo of him and his daughters singing while blowing out the candles on a cake.

"Happy Children's Day Daviva and Purity," Harrysong wrote.





The singer did not include the twins from a previous relationship that he initially claimed as his.

Before marrying Alexer, Harrysong announced he welcomed twins, a boy named Perez and a girl named Tare, back in 2017 with his then-girlfriend.

He married his wife on March 27, 2021. They welcomed their first daughter, Daviva, on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Their second daughter named Purity was born on Dec. 21, 2022.

On Saturday, January 1, 2022, Harrysong denied fathering the twins and insisted that Daviva was his first child.

Now, following a crisis in his marriage to Alexer, he has also accused her of getting pregnant for another man but he didn't state which of his daughters belong to the other man.

Meanwhile, Alexer has denied the allegation that she cheated, saying: "Telling me that I'm in a marriage and I carried another man's child. You dey watch film? Abi na Nollywood? Because I don't understand.

“I have never in my life. I say I dey swear with anything. I have never cheated on you in my life, since we married. I never tried it. I cannot.”

Watch Harry celebrate his kids with Alexer below.