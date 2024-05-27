Nigerian LADY arrested for alleged human trafficking in South Africa







Monday, May 27, 2024 - Authorities have nabbed a 41-year-old Nigerian woman, Success Egabor, alleged to be a member of a human trafficking syndicate in South Africa.

Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi, who disclosed this in a statement said that Egabor was detained last Thursday by the Department of Home Affairs for being illegal in the country but then turned over to the Hawks due to additional allegations of human trafficking.

“On 23 May 2024, information was received from a member of the Department of Home Affairs in Strand that they have arrested a foreign national who was in the country illegally," he said.

“When the Department of Home Affairs shared the information of the arrested person with the Hawks, it was established that it was the suspect that was sought.”

Vukubi said Egabor appeared in George Magistrates' Court Friday and the matter was postponed to 10 June as she will now join her co-accused, Nontobeko Mathunjwa, 35, and Precious Abudu, 34.

The two women were previously arrested by the Hawks and denied bail by the George Magistrate's Court.

Another arrest was made on Saturday by the Hawks who had been observing a known brothel in George following an assault complaint, which was attended by SAPS.

He said the Hawks established that the victim was being held against her will by the suspect.

"The Hawks immediately went after the suspect and arrested her, investigation continues. The victim was taken to George Hospital for medical examination and thereafter taken to a place of safety,” Vukubi added.