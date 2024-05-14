SIFUNA incites Kenyans to revolt as he joins OMTATAH in fighting RUTO over the punitive Finance Bill 2024

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s right-hand man has incited Kenyans to rise up against President William Ruto’s government over the proposed and punitive Finance Bill 2024.
In a statement, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna called on
Kenyans to intensify pressure on their MPs to ensure Ruto’s Finance Bill does
not see the light of day.
Reflecting on the recent handling of the Division of Revenue
Bill by senators, Sifuna noted the importance of public pressure in influencing
elected leaders to act in the public interest.
"I was extremely encouraged by the way my colleagues from the Senate majority side dealt with the Division of Revenue Bill this time round.
"It demonstrates that public pressure works in pushing elected
representatives to do the right thing," Sifuna stated on his X account.
According to Sifuna, the Finance Bill 2024 is even more
concerning than its predecessor, and believes Ruto's administration is finding
creative ways to burden Kenyans and it must be stopped by any means necessary.
The Nairobi Senator expressed confidence in his Member of
Parliament Tim Wanyonyi and urged Kenyans to also engage with their MPs on the
matter.
"I'm saying you must make life extremely unbearable for your MP now that we are in Budget Season. Ruto’s Finance Bill 2024 is significantly worse than the last one.
"He truly has depth, range, and
creativity when it comes to ways of hurting Kenyans. So, call your MP. I know
Tim Wanyonyi will reject this bill. What about yours?" he added.
Sifuna's call for public action follows a similar plea from
Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, who also urged Kenyans to participate in
discussions surrounding the Finance Bill 2024 actively.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments