Return of mchele ladies - Man drugged and robbed by two ladies; CCTV captures them leaving his house with expensive laptops, phones and cash (VIDEOs).





Tuesday, 14 May 2024 - A man has fallen victim to the ruthless ‘mchele gang’ after he was drugged and robbed by two ladies.

He took the two ladies to his apartment, not aware that they had an evil plan.

They drugged him with stupefying drugs and made away with expensive laptops, phones, and cash.

CCTV cameras installed in his apartment captured the two ladies leaving his apartment in the morning with the stolen items.

The suspects are young ladies in their early twenties.

They confidently left the apartment without raising suspicion.

Lately, there have been many cases of men being drugged.

Most of the cases involve men picking up ladies in popular entertainment joints in Nairobi and taking them to their houses.

Watch footage of the suspected mchele ladies.





Hello Cyprian. A friend of mine was drugged akaekewa mchele and two ladies managed to rob him at his house, taking expensive items. Kindly, what's the procedure for reporting this? They stole expensive laptops, phones, and cash. Please advise on the way forward. Here is the CCTV… pic.twitter.com/wbiL0rI0Us — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) May 13, 2024

