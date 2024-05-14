Have pity on the poor flood victims and allocate them affordable houses for free – MARTHA KARUA now tells RUTO





Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - Azimio Co-Principal Martha Karua has appealed to President William Ruto to resettle victims of floods in affordable houses that have been completed.

Speaking during a church service in Nairobi, Karua noted that the money used to fund the project is coming from Kenyans, and thus, the government should not hesitate to accommodate those affected by floods.

The NARC Kenya party leader said Kenyans are going through tough economic times, adding that the flooding situation has made it even more difficult.

“Life is hard because of the cost of living, there are women who have nothing to give their children others have suffered as a result of floods.

"Their children have died and they have been left without shelter. Our taxes should cater to their needs.

"It is enough to take care of their education, medical, and housing needs.

"To give them temporary homes and move them to affordable houses that have been built using our taxes,” Karua said.

During his visit to assess the flood situation in Mathare, President William Ruto announced a monthly stipend of KSh 10,000 to the affected families as the government looks into offering alternative settlements for them.

After announcing the donations, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka slammed the government's donation to the flood victims.

The Kenyan DAILY POST