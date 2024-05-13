GACHAGUA insists MT KENYA deserves more resources than other regions as he supports one-man-one-shilling campaign.





Monday, May 13, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has insisted that the Mt Kenya region deserves more resources than other regions since residents voted en masse for President William Ruto during the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking at a church service in Embu on Sunday, Gachagua also supported the idea of one-man-one-shilling, saying the idea will massively benefit Mt Kenya residents.

The second in command also insisted that the Mt. Kenya region deserves more resources compared to other regions, given that the area has a huge population.

According to the DP, having a larger population means they pay more taxes and, hence, need to receive more resources.

He explained that having a constituency with 14,000 people get the same resources as one with 800,000 people was unfair.

"I am a believer and proponent of one man, one vote, one shilling.

"We want fairness in the sharing of revenue. And there is no apology to give for saying that.

"The more you are, the more taxes you pay. It cannot be that a constituency like Ruiru with 800,000 people is given the same CDF allocation as a constituency with 14,000 people.

"We want fairness in the sharing of revenue, and we will be pushing, It is not fair. that agenda," Gachagua said.

