Shock as it emerges that WAIGURU is angling to replace GACHAGUA as RUTO’s running mate in 2027 – No wonder the mountain is restive





Wednesday, May 22, 2024 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru may be positioning herself to replace Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as President William Ruto’s running mate in 2027.

This follows the move by Waiguru to hit out at Gachagua over what she called the personalization of public offices.

According to Waiguru, Gachagua should not personalize offices to the extent that it becomes taboo for anyone else to express ambition to occupy them.

"While we respect the office of the Deputy President, and indeed any other office of leadership, a progressive democracy does not allow us as occupiers of public leadership offices to personalize them to the extent that it becomes taboo for anyone else to nurture and express ambition to occupy them.

"We hold these offices in trust not as owners," Waiguru stated.

However, in a rejoinder, Kirinyaga Women Representative Njeri Maina has slammed Waiguru for openly attacking Gachagua.

In a statement, Maina accused Waiguru of having ambitions of replacing Gachagua in the office of the Deputy President.

“I read my good governor’s tweet, she even spiced it by saying that the status quo in politics should support women and youth who aspire to hold high office, ‘hold their hands in mentorship on political and et al.’

"Nothing controversial there, just quintessentially contradictory.

"At the end of the tether was a poorly hidden pick me ask. Alas, here comes my interest. And it isn’t bad to ask by the way, or to dream or to aspire,” said Maina.

The Kirinyaga Women Rep went on to say that DP Gachagua is aware of the existence of some politicians interested in his position ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

