MUTAHI KAHIGA drops a bombshell on how RUTO's men humiliated GACHAGUA – No wonder the DP is angry with the President





Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - Nyeri County Governor, Mutahi Kahiga has admitted that all has not been well between Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his boss President William Ruto.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Tuesday, Kahiga said Ruto‘s men have been intimidating and harassing Gachagua and his team.

Mutahi gave an example of a day when Gachagua was denied a chopper to use for official functions.

When he asked why he was denied using the chopper he was told ‘orders were from above’

The governor further stated that Gachagua is facing many issues in the Kenya Kwanza government but has yet to open up to his allies.

“There are even stories of him being denied a helicopter, and I know there are others he is not telling us.

"We can see something is going wrong.

"When I first talked to the president in our first meeting, I told him to repay our region for how it voted for him. Our journey with him was based on trust, but now we can see trust diminishing," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST