Governor MUTAHI KAHIGA reveals the two things causing friction between GACHAGUA and RUTO – RAILA ODINGA in the mix





Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - Nyeri County Governor Mutahi Kahiga has revealed the two things that are making it difficult for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to work with his boss, President William Ruto.

In an interview with Inooro FM on Tuesday, Kahiga listed incidents that might have contributed to the alleged disharmony between President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Kahiga said the president publicly contradicting Gachagua on shareholding in the Kenya Kwanza government was a clear sign that all was not well.

"When the president went to Nyanza, he said that shareholding remarks were primitive. I actually responded and told him that he was playing politics.

"I dared him to come and repeat the same remarks in Mt Kenya. It was the DP who started the conversation on shareholding, and he was speaking according to what they agreed with Ruto," Kahiga said.

The truce between Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga is also another issue that Gachagua's camp is uncomfortable with.

Kahiga, a close ally of the deputy president, claimed Gachagua was kept in the dark over the deal between the president and Raila Odinga.

"We were later told that Rigathi was the one setting traps in the State House to ensure that Raila would never make it there.

"However, he never even knew the side Raila came from when he went to the State House," Kahiga claimed

