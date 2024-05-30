She has a child with GACHAGUA - Details emerge about the Nyeri woman who caused drama in public and accused GACHAGUA of sending cops to intimidate her (VIDEO).









Thursday, May 30, 2024 - An aspiring female politician from Nyeri County is trending after she confronted a police officer and accused him of being used by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to harass her.

The enraged woman claimed that she was fed up with Gachagua's endless threats and said that if anything happened to her and her children, he should be held responsible.

It is now emerging that the woman in the viral video is Gachagua’s baby mama.

She unsuccessfully vied for the Mathira Parliamentary seat in 2017.













It is not clear whether she is being threatened by Gachagua or his handlers.

Watch the video if you missed it.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.