Corrupt Garissa Governor, NATHIF JAMA, reportedly buys the lavish Monarch Hotel in Kilimani using looted public funds - EACC should intervene (PHOTOs).





Friday, May 31, 2024 - Garissa Governor, Nathif Jama, has reportedly acquired the lavish Monarch Hotel in Kilimani after looting public funds.

According to insiders, the corrupt governor flew to the United Kingdom (UK) about a week ago to transfer the hotel to a close family member.

Jama has been linked to several corruption scandals.

On March 25, 2023, he publicly announced a Sh 100 million bursary allocation but only 16% of this amount was reportedly dispersed.

The rest of the money was looted by Jama and his close associates and this left hundreds of students out of school due to lack of fees.

He also allocated Sh 100 million for revolving funds but only Sh 40 million was disbursed.

The remaining Sh 60 million was looted by the governor and his close associates.

It is believed that he used the looted funds to acquire the multi-million hotel in Kilimani.

















