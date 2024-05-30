Flamboyant Kenyan preacher gives a purity ring to his daughter as she turns 17 - Claims it is a covenant for her to keep herself pure until marriage (PHOTOs).





Thursday, May 30, 2024 - Pastor Chris Chege, the founder of Fresh Fire Kingdom Church, gave his daughter a purity ring as she celebrated her 17th birthday.

The flamboyant preacher took to his Facebook account and said the ring was a covenant for her to keep herself holy.

“On my daughter Juanita’s last day as a 16-year-old, I gave her a purity ring as a covenant to keep herself holy and pure (for her divine husband) until she gets married.

"Every girl’s first kiss and first date should come from her father to set the standard,” he wrote.

A purity ring, often referred to as a fairy ring, is a type of ring that symbolizes a commitment to abstain until marriage.

This practice is often associated with certain religious and moral beliefs, particularly within Christian communities.





See photos.













