'She had knots on her head and a black eye' - CASSIE's make-up artist says she witnessed another DIDDY beating six years before hotel video was released

Thursday, May 30, 2024 - Cassie's former make-up artist has claimed she witnessed Sean 'Diddy' Combs beating the singer up six years before the filmed assault at a Los Angeles hotel
Mylah Morales told CNN's Laura Coates that she
first witnessed the rapper and producer physically assault his
ex-girlfriend Cassie in 2010, leaving her with a black eye.
'I have kept this secret for, like, 14 years,' Morales said,
recalling an incident where she saw the former couple go into a hotel room and
get into a violent argument.
Morales continued: 'They went into the bedroom and shut the
door and all I could hear was screaming and yelling...
'Whatever was going on in there I don't know, but all I could think of was to grab Cassie's things and start packing it up and just getting her out to safety and bringing her to my house.'
The make-up artist said that Cassie was 'badly beaten' when
she came out of the room, with ' a lot of knots all over her head,' a black eye
and a 'busted lip.'
Morales said they did not go to the police because of fear
of Diddy.
'Puffy is a very powerful person and we were quite
terrified,' she said.
Diddy is currently facing criminal charges, as a grand jury
has been selected to hear evidence against him in a federal probe.
The DOJ is gearing up to bring a criminal indictment against
him as his accusers have been told they could be brought to testify in New
York City, CNN reports.
The rapper and producer has been named in eight
lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and human trafficking.
The potential witnesses have not yet been prepped to testify
for the prosecution, as Homeland Security investigators are still reportedly
gathering evidence in the case.
A source told CNN that detectives want their indictment
against Diddy to be 'bulletproof.'
The indictment would not be related to Diddy's filmed
assault of his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel
hallway in 2016.
Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, sued Combs in
November over what she said was years of sexual, physical and emotional
abuse, including beatings and rape.
The suit said he plied her with drugs, forced her to have
sex with other men, and raped her in her home as she was trying to end the
relationship in 2018. Diddy, through his attorney, 'vehemently denies' the
accusations.
Diddy, however, apologized after video emerged showing
him brutally assaulting Cassie in the hallway of a hotel.
The 54-year-old rapper took to Instagram , saying: 'I hit
rock bottom, but I make no excuses.'
Looking into the camera, Diddy said: 'So difficult to
reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you got to do that. I was
f***ed up.
'I mean I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses, my
behavior in that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my
actions in that video, I'm disgusted.
'I was disgusted then when I did it, I am disgusted now. I
went and I sought out professional help, I got into going to therapy, going to
rehab.
'Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I
am committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for
forgiveness, I'm truly sorry.'
Sources said Diddy went to rehab following the 2016 incident
and continues to seek both therapy and spiritual work.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben
Affleck's friends are reportedly divided over whether the couple can
salvage their failing marriage amid their relationship woes.
Amid rumors that the actor,
51, believes he was 'temporarily' insane when he made the decision to
walk down the aisle, friends and family of the Gigli costars, who
rekindled in 2021 after nearly two decades, are torn about what the future
holds for them.
'Some believe they can work it
out with time and effort, pointing to their deep bond. Others think the
relationship has run its course,' a source told Us Weekly.
Another insider claimed that the
two-time Oscar winner has 'been checked out' and that they are on 'two
completely different pages most of the time.'
'The honeymoon phase has worn
off,' they noted.
As pointed out by another
source, the stars 'both have demanding careers that often require them to be in
different cities.'
The Let's Get Loud hitmaker, 54,
is currently busy preparing for her 30-date This Is Me…Now Tour, which kicks
off next month.
'Jennifer had started ramping up
her work commitments and prepping for her tour,' the insider said. 'She's very
focused on work and overextends herself.'
Affleck recently started
shooting The Accountant 2 in Los Angeles while the mother-of-two has been in
New York City filming the musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman.
As they navigate their work
obligations, often from opposite coasts, communication has also become
a source of contention between the duo.
'Over time, Jennifer and Ben
found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively,' another source
told the outlet.
This has made 'small
misunderstandings' grow 'into significant arguments.'
The couple also have
'fundamentally different approaches to conflict' as Affleck tends to withdraw
and Lopez prefers to talk things out.
Us Weekly also claims that
arguments over finances and parenting their respective children 'have
exacerbated' their issues.
Lopez is also reportedly
disappointed by the idea of a fourth divorce.
'She’s upset,' one source told
the outlet. 'And, really did think she and Ben would be endgame this time
around.'
The Atlas star has also
allegedly been more 'committed to working on the marriage' from the start,
whereas Affleck was initially hesitant, but has started to 'invest more'
into working things out.
Since moving out, Affleck has
reportedly 'struggled with loneliness' and 'realized how much he misses Jen.'
While apart, 'Ben and Jen kept
in touch primarily to discuss essential matters and updates.'
Now they are both said to be
'reassessing their priorities' and '[figuring out] what they truly want from
the marriage.'
The couple got engaged for the
first time, near the end of 2002, but broke the engagement in late 2003, before
ending their relationship entirely in 2004.
Jennifer went on to marry and
divorced her third ex-husband Marc Anthony, with whom she welcomed her
16-year-old twins Max and Emme.
Meanwhile, Ben married and
divorced Jennifer Garner, with whom he amicably co-parents three children -
Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.
