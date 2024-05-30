BEN AFFLECK is 'worn down' by JENNIFER LOPEZ's lifestyle and they have clashed over finances as divorce rumors continue







Thursday, May 30, 2024 - Nearly two years into their marriage, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly been 'taking some space' to determine whether the relationship 'is right for both of them.

According to US Weekly, a source close to the Golden Globe-nominated actress, 54, said Lopez has 'started ramping up her work commitments and prepping for her tour.'

'She's very focused on work and overextends herself,' the insider said.

Lopez has reportedly 'checked out,' as the insider noted they are on 'two completely different pages most of the time,' adding: 'The honeymoon phase has worn off.'

Another source close to Lopez said, 'Both have demanding careers that often require them to be in different cities.'

As the pair had recently been apart to film different projects, the insider said the absence 'highlighted the emotional and physical distance between them.'

'Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively, and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments,' they said.

'They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict,' the insider added, explaining that Lopez prefers to confront issues head-on, while Affleck isn't as quick to open up.

Their differing approaches to parenting and finances have also 'exacerbated' their marital issues, the report adds.

Lopez is worth a reported $400million while Affleck is said to be worth $160million but shocked Afflrck by self-financing a three-part project documenting hers and Affleck's love story for a whopping $20million.

When it comes to parenting, Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, who she divorced in 2014. Meanwhile, Ben is dad to three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Despite their disagreements, Lopez has remained 'committed to working on the marriage,' and while Affleck was hesitant, the insider said he has since begun to 'invest more.'

Since moving out of their $60 million Bel Air mansion for a $100,000 monthly rental, the source said Affleck has 'struggled with loneliness' and has 'realized how much he misses Jen.'

'Some believe they can work it out with time and effort, pointing to their deep bond,' said the source of the couple's friends. 'Others think the relationship has run its course.'

The actor was seen without his wedding ring last week, but was wearing the band again as he stepped out on Friday.

Lopez was also wearing her wedding ring as she stepped out on Friday in Los Angeles.

Reports of Affleck and Lopez's marital woes began circulating last week after the pair hadn't been seen together since late March. Although the pair were finally spotted reuniting last week at Fin's school recital, he skipped the premiere of her Netflix movie Atlas on Monday.

'Ben already moved out and they'll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for,' a source told In Touch.

'They'll never stop loving each other, but she can't control him, and he can't change her,' the insider added. 'There's no way it could have lasted.'