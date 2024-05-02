SHAME as it emerges that Kenya Power MD and RUTO’s friend, JOSEPH SIROR, fired Kenya Power’s chief pilot after he refused to engage in a corruption deal.

Friday, May 3, 2024 - Kenya Power's chief pilot was reportedly fired recently by the Managing Director, Joseph Siror, after he refused to engage in a corruption deal.
According to
Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai, Siror wanted to steal taxpayer’s money through
procurement irregularities.
However, the chief
pilot, who is the only Airmobile Pilot at Kenya Power, refused to bow down to
Siror’s demands, and in the process, he lost his lucrative job.
“Kenya Power MD Siror
recently fired Kenya Power’s only Airmobile Pilot without clear reason. It’s
believed that the Chief Pilot refused to bow down to the procurement
irregularities MD Siror wanted,’’ Alai tweeted.
The chief pilot had
viral airmobile tasks at Kenya Power.
Some of his roles included
using helicopters and linesmen suspended from the
aircraft for quicker transmission power line repairs and maintenance, which is
faster than traditional methods involving climbing the pylons.
Siror has been
incompetent in his job ever since he was appointed.
The country has been witnessing frequent nationwide power blackouts.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
