Confusion as Petrol and Diesel prices increase in annual change despite the drop by EPRA – Look!





Friday, May 3, 2024 - The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) on Wednesday released data showing that the cost of most basic commodities had recorded an annual increase.

This included petrol, diesel, and kerosene which are key determinants of the cost of living.

According to the KNBS data, Petrol and Diesel increased in price by 8 and 11.2 per cent respectively.

Kerosene on the other hand had one of the highest increases in prices posting a 16.6 per cent change.

Cooking gas which is at times used as an alternative source of fuel also registered a 3.5 per cent increase in price.

It should be noted that while fuel costs have registered an annual increase in prices, for April 2024, petrol and diesel prices recorded a drop according to EPRA.

Petrol prices decreased by 2.7 per cent while diesel reduced by 5.2 per cent.

Despite Kenya experiencing good rains late last year, prices of most agricultural products registered an annual increase of prices compared with April 2022 to April 2023 when the country experienced one of the longest droughts in recent history.

Consumers were hit most when purchasing onions as the farm produce recorded a 71% increase in prices.

Oranges, Avocados, and Tomatoes increased in price by 17.9, 15.9, and 10.8 per cent respectively.

Other basic commodities that increased in price include; Sugar (9.2 per cent), Potatoes (5.3 per cent) and Cooking Oil (3.1 per cent).

Kales popularly known as Sukuma Wiki also registered a 2.8 per cent increase in prices with beans registering a marginal increase of 0.7 per cent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST