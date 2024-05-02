A beautiful Kenyan lady found murdered and her body doused with acid after she went missing - Her husband is the main suspect; RIP! NURU AKBAR (PHOTOs).





Thursday, May 2, 2024 - A lady who went missing for almost a week after leaving home following a domestic dispute has been found murdered.

Nuru Akbar left her matrimonial home in Kibwezi at night after she had a quarrel with her husband.

She didn’t carry anything when she left home last week.

She was found murdered a few days ago and her body doused with acid.

Detectives have arrested her husband as investigations into her mysterious disappearance and brutal murder continue.

A friend took to social media to mourn her and revealed that she had confided in him that she was going through a lot.

“I was there any time you needed somebody to confide in, in case of a tough situation; however, I regret I wasn't available at your last hour of bye bye to the cruel world, when imaginably you were in dire need of a helping hand/rescue.

“The news about your mysterious disappearance and now death tears me apart, very devastating and sad to say. Coming to terms with your demise is a whole nightmare.

“I pray that justice for your sacred life will prevail. I have lost a good true friend,” he posted.









