A beautiful Kenyan lady found murdered and her body doused with acid after she went missing - Her husband is the main suspect; RIP! NURU AKBAR (PHOTOs).

Thursday, May 2, 2024 - A lady who went missing for almost a week after leaving home following a domestic dispute has been found murdered.
Nuru Akbar left her
matrimonial home in Kibwezi at night after she had a quarrel with her husband.
She didn’t carry
anything when she left home last week.
She was found murdered
a few days ago and her body doused with acid.
Detectives have
arrested her husband as investigations into her mysterious disappearance and
brutal murder continue.
A friend took to
social media to mourn her and revealed that she had confided in him that she
was going through a lot.
“I was there any time you needed somebody to confide in, in case of a tough situation; however, I regret I wasn't available at your last hour of bye bye to the cruel world, when imaginably you were in dire need of a helping hand/rescue.
“The news about your mysterious disappearance and now death tears me apart, very devastating and sad to say. Coming to terms with your demise is a whole nightmare.
“I pray that justice for your sacred life will prevail. I have lost a good true friend,” he posted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
