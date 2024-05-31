SELENA GOMEZ reveals she planned to adopt at 35 if she had not met anyone after being single for 5 years







Friday, May 31, 2024 - Selena Gomez has revealed she made a plan to adopt a child ay 35 if she had not met someone by then.

On Wednesday 29 May, the Rare Beauty founder appeared in a Time Magazine profile when she talked about her current relationship with producer and songwriter, Benny Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin.

“I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it,” she told the outlet.

“A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it. Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone.”

However, the Only Murders in the Building actor then ended up with her friend at the time after asking him to set her up with someone.”

“It just happens when you least expect it,” she reflected on her current relationship.

At another point during the interview, she even addressed Blanco’s previous comments made on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show where he said he predicted the two of them getting married and having kids.

“When I look at her, I do say, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,” Blanco told Stern at the time.

“I’m predicting marriage,” Stern had told him.

And Blanco replied, “You and me both.”

However, he noted that there was no ring currently picked out or a proposal planned.

“I don’t have anything. What do you mean? I’ve got no shoes on. I’ve gotta get my act together,” he said.

“I wanna have kids, that’s my next goal,” he continued. “I have a lot of godkids; I got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids.”

Selena laughed when the magazine brought up Blanco’s interview.

“He can’t lie to save his life. If he’s asked a question, he’ll answer it,” she said.

Despite her happiness in her current relationship, she noted that she also tries to be careful with what she chooses to publicly share and what she doesn’t.