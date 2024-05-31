Actress HALLE BERRY and ex-husband OLIVIER MARTINEZ agree to attend 'co-parenting therapy' to resolve 'conflicts' for the sake of their 10-year-old son







Friday, May 31, 2024 - American actress, Halle Berry and her ex-husband Olivier Martinez have agreed to attend 'co-parenting therapy' sessions for the sake of their ten-year-old son Maceo.

The Monster's Ball star, 57, and the French actor, 58, will use the help of an adult and child psychiatrist to 'resolve disputes and conflicts between them in an effort to successfully co-parent' their son, as per court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The doctor will 'determine the manner, structure, length of the session and the frequency of the coparenting therapy/coaching,' according to the documents.

The pair, who finalized their divorce last year, will each attend one solo session, before going to at least six sessions together by June 14.

Berry's boyfriend, Van Hunt, 54, might get involved as well, with documents revealing the singer is not 'precluded from participating in [their] co-parenting therapy/coaching sessions.'

If the therapy proves useful, they might continue attending the joint sessions for one year.

Halle, who started dating Hunt in September 2020 finalized her divorce from Olivier in 2023.

She split from the Unfaithful actor after only three years of marriage. They had a prenup in place but there were many lingering issues.

At the time a source told Us Weekly: 'Van has been so supportive of Halle throughout this process with her divorce.'

'But at the same time, Halle is an incredibly intelligent woman and can handle things on her own. Of course, it's amazing knowing Van has her back, and she feels like she finally found somebody who treats her with the respect she deserves.'





Halle and Olivier had 'some unresolved issues on custody and child support' over their son, which led to the case being held up in court, according to TMZ.

But in 2023 the exes agreed to a formal custody and child support arrangement.

The Oscar-winning star now has 'joint legal and physical custody of Maceo,' the site claimed.

Halle has custody of Maceo on Monday to Wednesday and Olivier gets Wednesday to Friday, the site claimed.

If there are school closures changes will be made.

The pair alternate custody of Maceo on the weekends, TMZ added.

She will also write a check for an additional 4.3 percent of all income she receives above $2 million, the site added.