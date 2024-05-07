See what UHURU did silently to help Kenyans affected by floods – God bless the Son of Jomo





Tuesday, May 7,2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is among well-wishers who have emptied their pockets to help Kenyans who have been marooned by floods in the last few weeks.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, Uhuru donated Sh 2 million which will go towards helping families that have been affected by floods.

In a statement, the former Head of State said the contribution will assist in bolstering relief efforts and provide essential aid to the affected families.

He called for solidarity and collective action to alleviate the suffering of Kenyans in distress.

Uhuru also highlighted the need for all citizens to unite in providing support and assistance wherever possible.

“As a nation, we must stand together in the face of adversity, demonstrating compassion, resilience, and solidarity with one another,” Uhuru said.

"The relentless rainfall has caused significant damage, displacing families, destroying infrastructure, and claiming precious lives.

"During this time of profound loss and despair, my thoughts and prayers are with the affected communities as they cope with the aftermath of this natural disaster," he added.

Uhuru also condoled with all those affected by the devastating effects of the ongoing heavy rains and floods.

The Kenyan DAILY POST