Chaos along Luthuli Avenue as RUTO sends anti-counterfeit officers to harass Kikuyu traders - Remember RUTO inciting Kikuyus against UHURU during such raids?(VIDEOs).

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - Business was almost brought to a standstill along Luthuli Avenue after tensions escalated between electronic traders and Anti-Counterfeit Officers, leading to a physical confrontation.
Anti-Counterfeit Squad raided several shops mostly belonging to Kikuyu traders
in search of specific electronic brands, including JBL, Nexo, and Electro-Voice
speakers.
scene quickly turned chaotic and necessitated police intervention to restore
order.
During the previous regime, Ruto and UDA leaders from Mt. Kenya region
used such raids to incite Kikuyu traders against Uhuru.
They would accuse Uhuru of targeting businesses belonging to members of
the Kikuyu community.
The propaganda by Ruto and his men made Uhuru lose popularity in the Mt.
Kenya region.
Watch videos of the raid.
Chaos Erupts on Luthuli Avenue as Electronics Traders Clash with Anti-Counterfeit Officers— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) May 7, 2024
