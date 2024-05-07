GACHAGUA admits that he and President RUTO are not sleeping because of floods – They have taken a toll on us

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that he and President William Ruto are not sleeping due to the ongoing floods in many parts of the country.
Speaking on Monday
when he chaired the National Disaster Response Steering Committee, Gachagua
said that they have been receiving calls from all over the country, from people
seeking assistance.
"The challenge we are facing today is heavy, we are not able to sleep.
"Calls are coming from across the country and everybody is asking for food and non-food items.
"People
asking for military choppers to assist in dropping food. People asking for
support," Gachagua said.
The DP went on to say
that the situation is dire and uncertainty remains over many aspects, including
the education of Kenyan children.
However, he thanked Kenyans for understanding the efforts the State continues to put in
place and for their cooperation.
"Parents are very
unsure of what will happen to their children, the children are at home and we
have no date of when the schools will reopen," Gachagua said.
"It's a difficult
time and I want to thank the people of Kenya for their cooperation and
support," he noted.
