Here is MUTAHI NGUNYI’s wise advice to GACHAGUA who is planning to bury the hatchet with UHURU





Sunday, May 19, 2024 - Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has offered wise advice to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is planning to reconcile with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Gachagua has not been seeing eye to eye with the former President who is still enjoying his retirement in his palatial home in Oloolmongi, Trans Mara.

Gachagua believes by reconciling with Uhuru, the Mt Kenya region will be more united than ever.

However, in a social media post on X on Saturday, Ngunyi warned that any handshake with Uhuru would undermine Gachagua's relationship with President William Ruto.

According to Ngunyi, the president and his predecessor are not on good political terms; hence, it would be counterproductive for Gachagua to oppose his boss's position.

Ngunyi argued that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team defeated Uhuru's candidate in the 2022 presidential election; hence, there was no need to seek political dalliance.

"Dear Rigby G, A handshake with Uhuru Kenyatta is a set-up.

"He is the enemy of Ruto. If you embrace him, Ruto becomes your enemy.

"You defeated Uhuru in broad daylight. Soldier on.

"You "do not cross a river by constantly going back to the banks to rest." Cross it.

"Kama mbaya, mbaya! ,” Ngunyi told Gachagua

