Here is MUTAHI NGUNYI’s wise advice to GACHAGUA who is planning to bury the hatchet with UHURU

Sunday, May 19, 2024 - Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has offered
wise advice to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is planning to reconcile
with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Gachagua has not been seeing eye to eye with the former President
who is still enjoying his retirement in his palatial home in Oloolmongi, Trans
Mara.
Gachagua
believes by reconciling with Uhuru, the Mt Kenya region will be more
united than ever.
However,
in a social media post on X on Saturday, Ngunyi warned that any handshake with
Uhuru would undermine Gachagua's relationship with President William Ruto.
According
to Ngunyi, the president and his predecessor are not on good political terms;
hence, it would be counterproductive for Gachagua to oppose his boss's
position.
Ngunyi
argued that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team defeated Uhuru's candidate in the
2022 presidential election; hence, there was no need to seek political
dalliance.
"Dear Rigby G, A handshake with Uhuru Kenyatta is a set-up.
"He is the enemy of Ruto. If you embrace him, Ruto becomes your enemy.
"You defeated Uhuru in broad daylight. Soldier on.
"You "do not cross a river by constantly going back to the banks to rest." Cross it.
"Kama mbaya, mbaya!
,” Ngunyi told
Gachagua
