See how RAILA ODINGA mourned Iranian President EBRAHIM RAISI who died in a plane crash





Tuesday, May 21, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was among the world leaders who paid tribute to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi following his untimely death in a helicopter crash.

Raisi died following a helicopter crash on Sunday, alongside his Foreign Minister, Hossein Abdollahian, and other senior officials.

In his tribute to the fallen Iranian strongman, Raila said the loss is a blow to the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that the country's traditions and strong institutions will withstand the shock and overcome the loss.

"I have received with shock the news of the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

"The death has come at a trying and uncertain moment for Iran, with the country navigating heightened tensions in the Middle East," he said.

Raila recalled the hosting of Raisi in Kenya, saying the time had him regard the late President as a good friend of Kenya and a great supporter of Africa.

"May his soul rest in peace," Raila added.

