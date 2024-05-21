GACHAGUA goes on begging spree just hours after RUTO left him in charge of the country as he appeals for help from international partners





Tuesday, May 21, 2024 – Just hours after President William Ruto left the country for the US, leaving his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua in charge of the country, the DP has gone on the begging spree.

Speaking during a meeting with the joint Board of Trustees of the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) and the International Centre for Research in Agroforestry (ICRAF) at his official residence in Karen, Gachagua appealed to international partners to enhance their support for programmes aimed at combating the adverse effects of climate change in the country.

He noted that Kenya had suffered the brunt of adverse weather related to climate change.

The DP noted that Kenya experienced five failed rainy seasons that led to severe drought that hit the country before receiving increased rainfall that led to destructive floods.

Gachagua said that the Government had scaled up its response to the phenomenon to mitigate against occurrences like severe drought, enhanced rainfall, and floods as witnessed in the country recently, calling for more global support.

He mentioned that the ongoing programme targeting 15 billion trees by 2032 would greatly benefit from the partners’ support.

“Climate change is real. We have an ambitious programme of growing trees as one of the mechanisms we have identified to combat the negative effects of climate change.

"I appeal to you for your expertise, and technical advice for this programme to come to fruition,” said Gachagua.

DP Gachagua also urged the international partners to push for the restoration of Nairobi's rivers, saying their contribution was critical to the success of the programme.

“I want to appeal to you to support us in the restoration of Nairobi Rivers.

"We are rolling out a serious restoration programme and CIFOR-ICRAF can play a role in assisting us in offering technical advice, and resource mobilization to boost this programme,” Gachagua added.

