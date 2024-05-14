See how MIGUNA MIGUNA insulted RUTO for hiring DAVID NDII and his coterie as his economic advisors





Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has intensified his attacks on President William Ruto for hiring clueless advisors who are gobbling billions of taxpayers' money for doing nothing.

The advisors, led by David Ndii, are paid billions of shillings annually, yet they do nothing to help the president revive the economy which is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Most of Ruto's advisors have degrees from Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge, or Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) but they have only been offering ‘cow dung advisory’ to Ruto since the economy is still in the doldrums.

But in a major dig into President William Ruto, Miguna said African dictators ‘prefer mediocre, robotic, insecure, and cowardly degree holders trained to help them perpetuate impunity and undermine the sovereignty of the people'

“Having a degree from Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge, or MIT doesn’t make one a useful advisor.

"It’s one’s courage, originality, authenticity, and ability to produce transformative and critical thoughts that would add value to African governments and citizens," he added.

