I rejected Sh 5 million bribe from RUTO’s camp over LINTURI impeachment – AZIMIO MP Claims





Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance Member Parliament has exposed how bribery and intimidation played a role in saving Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi from impeachment.

Linturi survived impeachment after the 11-member committee determined that the grounds of the impeachment motion were not substantiated.

Seven of the 11 MPs voted to save the CS.

However, speaking to Journalists after Linturi was saved, Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, who was behind the impeachment motion, said MPs were bribed with Sh 5 million each to save the CS.

Flanked by Busia MP Catherine Omanyo and Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba, Wamboka alleged the former was enticed with KSh 5 million to vote in favour of the CS.

The MP alleged that Omanyo turned down the offer, adding that she warned her colleagues about taking the money.

"You know, there have been allegations of money here.

"My sister Omanyo, she was offered KSh 5 million, but she refused and said she'll stand with Kenyans.

"She even told those guys they were almost fighting in here and told them that money was cancer to them.

"It is public knowledge that these people have been walking around here eating money but we leave them to Kenyans," he stated.

There are claims that the 7 MPs who saved the CS were bribed with Sh 5 each by Linturi’s operatives.

