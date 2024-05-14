I rejected Sh 5 million bribe from RUTO’s camp over LINTURI impeachment – AZIMIO MP Claims

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance Member Parliament has exposed how bribery and intimidation played a role in saving Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi from impeachment.
Linturi survived impeachment
after the 11-member committee determined that the grounds of the impeachment
motion were not substantiated.
Seven of the 11 MPs voted to
save the CS.
However, speaking to Journalists
after Linturi was saved, Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, who was behind the impeachment
motion, said MPs were bribed with Sh 5 million each to save the CS.
Flanked by Busia MP Catherine
Omanyo and Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba, Wamboka alleged the former was
enticed with KSh 5 million to vote in favour of the CS.
The MP alleged that Omanyo
turned down the offer, adding that she warned her colleagues about taking the
money.
"You know, there have been allegations of money here.
"My sister Omanyo, she was offered KSh 5 million, but she refused and said she'll stand with Kenyans.
"She even told those guys they were almost fighting in here and told them that money was cancer to them.
"It is
public knowledge that these people have been walking around here eating money
but we leave them to Kenyans," he stated.
There are claims that the 7 MPs
who saved the CS were bribed with Sh 5 each by Linturi’s operatives.
