Over 1,000 jobs at risk as Copia Kenya plans major lay-offs, citing harsh business environment - RUTO anaharibu nchi.





Friday, May 17, 2024 - Retail and e-commerce company, Copia Kenya, has issued a warning to its employees about potential job cuts and a complete shutdown due to ongoing financial difficulties.

A one-month formal notice period for potential redundancies was issued in accordance with Section 40 (I) (b) of the Employment Act, 2007, during a company meeting held on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

During this time, there will be consultations with affected staff to discuss the changes.

Labour Office will also be informed as required by law.

The company has been suffering some financial constraints for some time.

“Despite our best efforts to navigate this challenge, we find ourselves in a position where we must consider a far-reaching organizational re-structuring to ensure the sustainability of our operations,” the memo read in part.

Copia has warned that approximately 1,060 roles could be eliminated, with affected employees receiving one month’s notice as mandated by Kenyan labor laws.

A lot of companies have been shutting down and exiting the Kenya market due to punitive taxes introduced by President William Ruto.

This has led to massive job losses.

