See how LINTURI’s estranged wife, MARIANNE KITANY, almost saved him from impeachment despite appending her signature to fire him?





Thursday, May 2, 2024 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi almost escaped an impeachment thanks to his estranged wife.

Aldai MP Marianne Kitany became the subject of discussion in Parliament today as MPs debated on the impeachment against Linturi.

Owen Baya, the Kilifi North MP wanted the motion dismissed since Kitany, Linturi's ex-wife, was one of the MPs who had appended their signatures to the motion.

According to Baya, the mere fact that Kitany and Linturi were embroiled in a bitter fallout was an indicator of a conflict of interest.

"Standing Order 90 extensively relies on matters that are about the member who signs as Number 15 (Marrianne Kitany) on the list," Baya stated during the proceedings.

"Honourable Speaker, interest should have been declared that the MP signing should have in this case declared interest in this because it refers to a personal relationship to the member and we either amend the list or declare that the list presented be expunged and this motion falls on its face."

Baya also presented two other arguments for the motion filed by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka to be thrown out.

First, the lawmaker pointed out that some of the cases mentioned in the impeachment motion were active cases in court, and discussing the matters in Parliament would be subjudice.

Second, Baya claimed that the evidence presented against Linturi was pure speculation derived from electronic media reports, contravening National Assembly Standing Orders.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula read the two charges tabled against the CS; Gross violation of the Constitution and gross misconduct.

When the motion was put to vote, 149 MPs voted to impeach Linturi against 36 MPs. 3 abstained.

