See how LINTURI’s estranged wife, MARIANNE KITANY, almost saved him from impeachment despite appending her signature to fire him?

Thursday, May 2, 2024 – Agriculture Cabinet
Secretary Mithika Linturi almost escaped an impeachment thanks to his estranged
wife.
Aldai MP Marianne Kitany became the subject of discussion in
Parliament today as MPs debated on the impeachment against Linturi.
Owen Baya, the Kilifi North MP wanted the motion dismissed
since Kitany, Linturi's ex-wife, was one of the MPs who had appended their
signatures to the motion.
According to Baya, the mere fact that Kitany and Linturi
were embroiled in a bitter fallout was an indicator of a conflict of interest.
"Standing Order 90 extensively relies on matters that
are about the member who signs as Number 15 (Marrianne Kitany) on the
list," Baya stated during the proceedings.
"Honourable Speaker, interest should have been declared
that the MP signing should have in this case declared interest in this because
it refers to a personal relationship to the member and we either amend the list
or declare that the list presented be expunged and this motion falls on its
face."
Baya also presented two other arguments for the motion
filed by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka to be thrown out.
First, the lawmaker pointed out that some of the cases
mentioned in the impeachment motion were active cases in court, and discussing
the matters in Parliament would be subjudice.
Second, Baya claimed that the evidence presented against
Linturi was pure speculation derived from electronic media reports,
contravening National Assembly Standing Orders.
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula read the two
charges tabled against the CS; Gross violation of the Constitution and gross
misconduct.
When the motion was put to vote, 149 MPs voted to impeach
Linturi against 36 MPs. 3 abstained.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments