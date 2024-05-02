MPs endorse CS LINTURI‘s impeachment – This man is going home whether he likes it or not for being greedy.





Thursday, May 2, 2024 - Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mithika Linturi has suffered a big blow after Members of Parliament endorsed a report by a special committee that recommended the sacking of the CS over the fake fertilizer scandal.

A total of 149 members voted in favour while 36 rejected it. Three of the members abstained.

In today’s special debate, a third of the 349 members were required to vote for it to move to the next level.

This translates to 116 members. The 11-member select committee will comprise six from the majority side which is Kenya Kwanza, four from the minority side, and one from the Jubilee party.

In his ruling, Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula ordered the parliamentary teams to nominate the names by 1:45 pm.

"I direct that the names must be submitted to me not later than 1.45 pm," he ordered.

The House business committee will then be required to bring a motion to the House for consideration of the names.

The motion to impeach Linturi was tabled by Bumula Member of Parliament Jack Wamboka

The MP accuses Linturi of gross violations of the constitution, engaging in acts of corruption, and being behind the fake fertilizer scandal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST