MPs endorse CS LINTURI‘s impeachment – This man is going home whether he likes it or not for being greedy.

A
total of 149 members voted in favour while 36 rejected it. Three of the members
abstained.
In
today’s special debate, a third of the 349 members were required to vote for it
to move to the next level.
This
translates to 116 members. The 11-member select committee will comprise six
from the majority side which is Kenya Kwanza, four from the minority side, and
one from the Jubilee party.
In
his ruling, Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula ordered the
parliamentary teams to nominate the names by 1:45 pm.
"I
direct that the names must be submitted to me not later than 1.45 pm," he
ordered.
The
House business committee will then be required to bring a motion to the House
for consideration of the names.
The
motion to impeach Linturi was tabled by Bumula Member of Parliament Jack
Wamboka
The
MP accuses Linturi of gross violations of the constitution, engaging in acts of
corruption, and being behind the fake fertilizer scandal.
