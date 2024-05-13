See how AU Chairman MOUSSA FAKI launched scathing attack on RUTO amid LINTURI’s fake fertilizer scandal?

Monday, May 13, 2024 – African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mohammed launched a scathing attack on African countries, among them Kenya, over the heavy reliance on imported fertilizer.

Speaking during the Africa Fertiliser and Soil Health Summit held in Nairobi last week, Faki Mahamat denounced African nations' heavy reliance on European-imported fertilizers, urging them to prioritize locally manufactured alternatives.

He expressed concern over the continent's disproportionate dependence on imported fertilizers despite the presence of local production capabilities.

"Some African countries produce fertilizers but we depend mostly on imported fertilizers, which are expensive for our farmers," lamented Faki Mahamat.

He pointed out to the importance of utilizing existing continental assets to bolster local production and ensure the availability of quality, affordable fertilizers.

Kenya is among the top five net importers of fertilizer on the continent, alongside Ethiopia, Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and is contemplating a shift in its fertilizer procurement strategy.

According to data from the World Bank, there's considerable potential for redirecting fertilizer trade within Africa to mitigate the impacts of global crises such as the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Kenya, which spends more than about Ksh56 billion annually on fertilizer purchases is facing a crisis of fake fertilizer with Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi on the firing line over the same.

The Kenyan DAILY POST