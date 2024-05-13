GACHAGUA now trusts UHURU and RAILA more than RUTO as he vows to personally revive BBI’s one-man-one-shilling campaign





Monday, May 13, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has finally seen the light and realized that former President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga were right all along with their Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that advocated for the one-man-one-shilling campaign.

This is after he vowed to personally lead the campaign for one-man-one-shilling in relation to resource allocation in Mt. Kenya, claiming the region has been neglected by President William Ruto’s administration.

Gachagua was responding to Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire who had lamented that the Mt Kenya region, including Embu, received less funding from the National Government despite having the highest population.

The two leaders were speaking during the consecration of Bishop John Kimani Nthiga at ACK Cathedral of St. Peter's Mbeere, Siakago, Embu County.

Gachagua, despite campaigning against the same formula in the previous administration, claimed that he was a firm believer and proponent of one-man, one-vote, one-shilling.

“Resources are about people. The more you are, the more taxes you pay. And it goes without saying, the more taxes you pay, when it comes to sharing you share more,” he explained his rationale.

Gachagua remarked that Mt Kenya was receiving less funds despite having more resource-intensive projects and needs.

“We will push that and we have no apologies to make because it cannot be a constituency like Ruiru that has almost 800,000 people is given the same Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation as a constituency with 14,000 people,” he lamented.

Gachagua remarked that it was not fair and that he would lead the campaign to bring fairness when sharing CDF resources.

“It is not because we come from a region that has a high population but because it is about fairness and resources are people,” he explained.

Additionally, Gachagua remarked that he would also push for more Mt Kenya regions to be listed as beneficiaries of the equalization fund.

Gachagua promised that this had already been put into consideration adding that other constituencies in Mt Kenya would also be declared as marginalized to benefit from the fund.

The Kenyan DAILY POST