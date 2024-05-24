See how Americans embarrassed RUTO when he met BIDEN at the White House – UHURU will laugh the loudest









Friday, May 24, 2024 - President William Ruto was greatly embarrassed by the Americans when he was hosted at the White House by U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Thursday.

Ruto left the country on Sunday with his family and a bunch of freeloaders led by Leader of Majority Kimani Ichung’wah and his Minority counterpart, Opiyo Wandayi.

However, according to CNN journalist Larry Madowo, most Americans were not interested in Ruto's speech when he had a joint speech with Joe Biden.

“Most American cable news networks cut away as President Ruto started speaking at the White House... except CNN International,” Madowo wrote on X

Ruto‘s trip to the US cost the Kenyan taxpayers approximately Sh 1 billion.

The president began his trip by hiring a Sh 200 million private jet from Dubai to take him and his family to the U.S.

Others who accompanied the President were flown on business class using taxpayers' money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST